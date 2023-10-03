WVU’s HSTA Program looking to extend reach amongst youth

WVU's HSTA Program looking to extend reach amongst youth
WVU's HSTA Program looking to extend reach amongst youth(WDTV)
By D'Andre Lewis
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Health Sciences and Technology Academy at WVU is looking to increase the interest of middle school students across the state in the subjects Of Stem and Mathematics.

In order to do so the group plans to educate students on importance of community health. Over the next 5 years the HSTA plans to reach students through a program where teams of high school students act as mentors by engaging with middle schoolers. By participating in Stem activities that reflect the needs of their specific community. Officials like the program’s director Cathy Morton are excited and ready for the opportunity to bridge the gap.

“It’s a 9th through 12th grade pipeline program for underrepresented and underserved students in the state of West Virginia. To help them prepare and be ready for success in college. They can make a difference in their communities and serve those students of dear near peers, which are the middle school students that they’ll be mentoring . They’ll also help build that bridge between their mentors, which are teachers and college students and then they can bring those skills down into younger students. But they open up that world of science and fun, and how exciting it can be. And encourage students to really light that fire for learning.”

The HSTA currently serves 27 of the state’s 55 counties.

