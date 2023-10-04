AWAY center honors heroes in the fight against domestic violence


AWAY center honors heroes in the fight against domestic violence
By Annie Moore
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the AWAY Center (formerly the Women’s Resource Center), honored those who are making significant strides in the fight.

At a vigil in Beckley on Wednesday, Beckley attorney Robert Dunlap, Trooper J.L. Woods, and former Raleigh County prosecutor Brian Parsons were honored for their efforts to curb domestic violence over the last year.

Trooper Wood, who hails from Raleigh County, said he was honored to be chosen for the award. “It’s what I believe most officers sigh up for, the ability to protect those who don’t have a voice or to be there in that moment to save the day.”

Robert Dunlap had experiences in his family that he said helped make him a better lawyer and advocate for victims. “Gone are the days thankfully where we don’t believe the victims and they’re vilified. What I love about this organization is we support men and women and children who have been through this and lift them up and protect them from future abuses.”

At the Raleigh Playhouse, advocates also took time out to remember lives lost in the fight. In Raleigh County alone, two people have died in the last year as a result of domestic violence. AWAY Center advocates put out chairs and purple flowers to represent all the lives lost across the area in recent years.

