Child, 12, hit by vehicle
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A child was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday morning in Milton while attempting to cross the street to get to his bus stop, police report.
According to the Milton Police Department, the incident involving a Cabell County Schools student happened as the 12-year-old attempted to cross Brenda Street to get to his bus stop on US Route 60.
Officials say the student was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident happened around 7:05 a.m.
Further information about the investigation has not been released.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.