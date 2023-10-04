Child, 12, hit by vehicle

(WCAX)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A child was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday morning in Milton while attempting to cross the street to get to his bus stop, police report.

According to the Milton Police Department, the incident involving a Cabell County Schools student happened as the 12-year-old attempted to cross Brenda Street to get to his bus stop on US Route 60.

Officials say the student was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident happened around 7:05 a.m.

Further information about the investigation has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of money: State Treasurer Riley Moore announced Monday morning that checks totaling...
More than $3.7 million mailed to 3,300 West Virginians
Police on scene of fatal shooting at Fairmont apartment complex on March 23, 2023.
2 minors among 3 indicted for first-degree murder in Marion County
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Cade Beatty
Man charged with leading police on 90+ mph pursuit on dirt bike
WVU Win streak
WVU students react to football win streak

Latest News

Jerry Pifer
Man charged with malicious assault after altercation at car wash
FILE PHOTO of a HealthNet helicopter
HealthNet responds to multi-car crash on Route 50, road shut down
Semi-truck deemed total loss after early morning fire in Elkins
Semi-truck deemed total loss after early morning fire in Elkins
File photo
Child care programs just lost thousands of federal dollars. Families and providers scramble to cope
Four candidates are running to be West Virginia’s next governor