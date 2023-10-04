Community Members Express Concerns about Possible Liberty HS Consolidation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -

Another special meeting was held tonight at the Harrison County board of education about the possible consolidation of liberty high school.

Parents, teachers and community members gathered to express their concerns.

“The comprehensive education facilities plan posted just three years ago indicates RCB had a capacity of 970 but now I’m hearing its 1270 so how did that happen? The plan shows that liberty’s capacity is 1120 so why aren’t we talking about moving RCB to Liberty?” Said Mike Lane of Clarksburg.

Among the questions and concerns brought up tonight, Patricia Sehuevront from RCB high school spoke about how this merge would affect the problems that RCB is already facing.

Specifically when it comes to bussing kids to and from school.

“When we merge these two schools together, we already have a bus driver shortage, the cost of fuel is going up so how are we gonna maintain those when we already don’t have enough for what we currently have in two different places.” Said Sehuevront.

As previously reported by 5 news, this proposed consolidation plan doesn’t just affect liberty high school.

Washington Irving will join Mountaineer Middle in Liberty High Schools building and Salem Elementary will combine with Northview in Mountaineer Middles building.

WI English teacher Wendy Oliverio says she tells her students not to worry as they won’t be in this alone:

“As with anything when there’s change there is some uncertainty going around and what’s gonna happen. ‘is it gonna be my class are we gonna be the last ones that are here at WI, when is this gonna happen?’ And I just keep reassuring them regardless of when this happens the decision that are gonna be made will be the best for them and that we will all be right there with them.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.