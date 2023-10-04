Community Members Express Concerns about Possible Liberty HS Consolidation

By Cameron Murray
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -

Another special meeting was held tonight at the Harrison County board of education about the possible consolidation of liberty high school.

Parents, teachers and community members gathered to express their concerns.

“The comprehensive education facilities plan posted just three years ago indicates RCB had a capacity of 970 but now I’m hearing its 1270 so how did that happen? The plan shows that liberty’s capacity is 1120 so why aren’t we talking about moving RCB to Liberty?” Said Mike Lane of Clarksburg.

Among the questions and concerns brought up tonight, Patricia Sehuevront from RCB high school spoke about how this merge would affect the problems that RCB is already facing.

Specifically when it comes to bussing kids to and from school.

“When we merge these two schools together, we already have a bus driver shortage, the cost of fuel is going up so how are we gonna maintain those when we already don’t have enough for what we currently have in two different places.” Said Sehuevront.

As previously reported by 5 news, this proposed consolidation plan doesn’t just affect liberty high school.

Washington Irving will join Mountaineer Middle in Liberty High Schools building and Salem Elementary will combine with Northview in Mountaineer Middles building.

WI English teacher Wendy Oliverio says she tells her students not to worry as they won’t be in this alone:

“As with anything when there’s change there is some uncertainty going around and what’s gonna happen. ‘is it gonna be my class are we gonna be the last ones that are here at WI, when is this gonna happen?’ And I just keep reassuring them regardless of when this happens the decision that are gonna be made will be the best for them and that we will all be right there with them.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of money: State Treasurer Riley Moore announced Monday morning that checks totaling...
More than $3.7 million mailed to 3,300 West Virginians
Betty Underwood
Girl found unresponsive at Marion Co. home had brain bleed, woman charged
Man dead after auto-pedestrian accident, police say
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
Police on scene of fatal shooting at Fairmont apartment complex on March 23, 2023.
2 minors among 3 indicted for first-degree murder in Marion County

Latest News

Four candidates are running to be west Virginia's next governor.
State’s GOP gubernatorial candidates went head-to-head at forum in Monongalia County
Will Liberty High School Be Consolidated?
Ozzie, a 3-year-old Golden Doodle, is known by locals as ‘the reading dog’.
Ozzie the reading dog tackles Marion County illiteracy
Special dog tackles illiteracy