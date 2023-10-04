First at 4 Forum: Dr. Andrea Wamsley-Barr

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Andrea Wamsley-Barr with Pierpont’s Physical Therapist Assistant Program joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

She talked about Pierpont’s Physical Therapist Assistant Program, the job outlook for those pursing a degree, and learning opportunities outside of the classroom.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.