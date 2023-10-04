First at 4 Forum: Dr. Andrea Wamsley-Barr

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Andrea Wamsley-Barr with Pierpont’s Physical Therapist Assistant Program joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

She talked about Pierpont’s Physical Therapist Assistant Program, the job outlook for those pursing a degree, and learning opportunities outside of the classroom.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of money: State Treasurer Riley Moore announced Monday morning that checks totaling...
More than $3.7 million mailed to 3,300 West Virginians
Police on scene of fatal shooting at Fairmont apartment complex on March 23, 2023.
2 minors among 3 indicted for first-degree murder in Marion County
FILE PHOTO of a HealthNet helicopter
HealthNet responds to multi-car crash on Route 50
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Cade Beatty
Man charged with leading police on 90+ mph pursuit on dirt bike

Latest News

Elks Lodge launches drug awareness program
Drug awareness program
New drug awareness program for kids in Marion County
First at 4 Forum: Amancane Base
First at 4 Forum: Amancane Base
First at 4 Forum: Paula Keplinger
First at 4 Forum: Paula Keplinger