First fall foliage report of the season released

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Tourism has released the first fall foliage report of the year.

Officials say the higher elevations of the Mountain State are now bursting with autumn color while the lower sections are beginning to see some pops of changing leaves.

“The fall season is upon us once again, and we’re looking forward to teaming up with the Division of Forestry to help travelers identify the places in the state with the best fall foliage,” said West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “These weekly updates make it easy for those chasing fall colors to plan their trip and take part in all the unique activities in the Mountain State. We invite you to bring your family and friends along on your travels as you discover why fall in West Virginia is Almost Heaven.”

Fall color has settled into the very highest elevations of West Virginia, some of which are expected to reach peak this weekend, according to officials.

“As we head into early October, we are already seeing peak foliage throughout our higher elevations and expect bright fall colors to start creeping down to lower elevations as we progress through the month,” said Division of Forestry Director Jeremy Jones. “The dry weather pattern we seem to be in should result in vibrant colors throughout the foliage season.”

The Mountain State is seeing fall foliage is slightly behind the forecasted start due to drier than usual weather conditions.

West Virginia 2023 Fall Foliage Map (West Virginia Department of Tourism)

This fall foliage update, prepared in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, marks the first in a series of weekly updates to be made this season in an effort to help travelers plan fall activities amongst peak color.

The West Virginia Department of Tourism’s live leaf tracker will be updated in real time, featuring user-generated photos from social media.

Click here for more information or to check out the Department of Tourism’s live leaf map.

