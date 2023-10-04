Former Raleigh County firefighter accused of hundreds of sex crimes is arraigned in court


A former Raleigh County firefighter is facing a nearly 400 count grand jury indictment...
A former Raleigh County firefighter is facing a nearly 400 count grand jury indictment involving sex crimes against a minor.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -A former Raleigh County firefighter is facing a nearly 400 count grand jury indictment involving sex crimes against a minor.

William Pettry, 35, was arraigned Wednesday in court, where he pleaded not guilty to numerous charges involving sexual assault, sexual abuse, soliciting a minor via computer, use of minor to produce child porn, among many other charges.

According to the criminal complaint, the charges related to evidence that was collected by West Virginia State Police in July of 2023. It said the bulk of the charges relate to pictures and videos sent on Pettry’s phone.

Incidentally, Pettry was the former Coal River Volunteer firefighter who responded to a fatal crash involving his family. He lost both his wife and three-year-old daughter in the accident that happened in Raleigh County in March of 2023. W.Va. man charged with murder after a mother and 3-year-old daughter killed in crash (wvva.com)

During his arraignment in Raleigh County on Wednesday morning, his case was bound over to the January 2024 term.

He is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of money: State Treasurer Riley Moore announced Monday morning that checks totaling...
More than $3.7 million mailed to 3,300 West Virginians
Police on scene of fatal shooting at Fairmont apartment complex on March 23, 2023.
2 minors among 3 indicted for first-degree murder in Marion County
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Cade Beatty
Man charged with leading police on 90+ mph pursuit on dirt bike
WVU Win streak
WVU students react to football win streak

Latest News

Suncrest Educator is this week's Excellence in Education
Excellence in Education: Suncrest Middle School principal
State’s GOP gubernatorial candidates went head-to-head at forum in Monongalia County
U.S. Marshals searching for fugitive wanted for sexual assault
Suspect charged
Police ID victim of fatal auto-pedestrian accident in Wallace
Sharron Young commits to Akron - WDTV Sports