HealthNet responds to multi-car crash on Route 50, road shut down

FILE PHOTO of a HealthNet helicopter
FILE PHOTO of a HealthNet helicopter(Facebook: Granville Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - HealthNet is one of the responding agencies to a multi-car crash on Route 50 in Doddridge County.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Route 50 near the West Salem Exit at around 10:05 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Doddridge County 911 Center.

911 officials say two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Two people are being transported for treatment, according to 911 officials. Their conditions are unknown.

It is also unknown if one or both people injured are being flown via HealthNet to the hospital.

As of 10:50 a.m., Route 50 is shut down where the accident took place.

Responding agencies include Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department, Salem EMS, Salem Fire Department, and Salem Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

