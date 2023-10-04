James Ervin Fisher, 85 years old, of Bridgeport, departed this life on Monday evening, October 2, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.

James Ervin was the third eldest of nine children born to Danvil Clate Fisher and Edith Burdette Fisher in Sissonville, WV. He is preceded in death with his parents, an infant brother, brother Robert Lee Fisher, brother George Albert Fisher and his wife Helen.

James Ervin married the love of his life Margarett Sifers Fisher on August 23, 1961, in Aurora, CO. Their daughter Elizabeth Ann Fisher resides in Worthington, WV. Their son, Daniel Ervin Fisher and wife Alicia Cooper Fisher reside in Hamlin, WV.

Grandchildren are Chad and Amanda (Fisher) Southern of Fairmont, Samuel, and Emily (Bennett) Fisher of Shinnston, and two great grandchildren Owen Fisher and Ava Fisher.

James Ervin was a Sissonville High School graduate and attended Glenville State College and graduated from West Virginia Institute of Technology. He worked several years as a commercial lines insurance underwriter while living in West Virginia, Illinois, Indiana, and Missouri. After retirement, he delivered flowers for Bridgeport Florist.

James Ervin was a strong man of faith, served as a deacon in the various states lived, and a member of Simpson Creek Baptist Church in Bridgeport, WV. A highlight for James was playing on the Simpson Creek softball team and bowling league.

James Ervin loved sports and coached ball teams for his children and grandchildren. Even up to his recent health issues, he enjoyed attending ball games and events with his great grandchildren. He was a faithful Cincinnati Reds fan and a loyal supporter of the WVU Mountaineers. After his children graduated, he continued to avidly follow local sports. Until recent years, he was an outdoor sportsman loving pheasant, rabbit, and deer hunting.

Always smiling and easy spoken, James Ervin will be sadly missed by his many friends and family.

The Fisher family sends great appreciation and thanks to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff at Ruby Memorial Hospital for the care James Ervin has received.

Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Thursday from 2 – 5 p.m., where services will be held at 5 p.m. with Dave Collins presiding. A committal service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 6, 2023, at Wallace Memorial Cemetery, 16155 Midland Trail West, Crawley, WV.

