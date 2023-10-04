Kenneth Wayne Tolliver, affectionately known as “Kenny,” 74, of Roanoke, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 3, 2023, while under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Healthcare Center. A loving husband, compassionate friend, dedicated carpenter, and inspiring grandfather, Kenneth was a beacon of faith and strength to all who knew him. His steadfast dedication to his family, his craft, and his community shaped the rich tapestry of his remarkable life. Kenny was welcomed into this world on March 29, 1949, in Buckhannon. Born to Irven and Elma Tolliver, Kenneth was a man who truly embodied the spirit of West Virginia. He was a skilled carpenter and a proud business owner, establishing himself as a vital part of his community. For over 25 years, Kenny brought life to homes with his diligent workmanship, leaving a lasting legacy through his beautiful creations. He was a humble man, yet his achievements were not unnoticed. His dedication to his craft was paralleled only by his dedication to his faith and family. A devoted member of the Orlando Baptist Church, Kenny’s faith was the bedrock of his life. He taught bible school, sharing his love for God and the scriptures with generations of young believers. In his spare time, Kenny was an avid hunter, gardener, and dancer. His love for hunting whitetail deer was only surpassed by his love for his beloved wife, Brenda Kay Roush Tolliver, whom he married on June 5, 1999. His laughter and joy filled the halls of Crestview Manor Healthcare Center, where he was known for his enthusiastic bingo games. Yet, nothing brought him more joy than his grandchildren. His eyes would light up at the sight of them, and his love for them was evident in every moment he spent with them. Kenny is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Tolliver of Roanoke; four children: Kenneth Ray Tolliver and wife, Becky, of Roanoke, Randy Tolliver of Buckhannon, Beverly Zickefoose and husband, Chris, of Buckhannon, Trey Lockhart and wife, Tonya, of CA; eleven grandchildren; seven grandchildren; six siblings: Linda Matheny of Mt. Zion, Donna Jeffco and husband, Ron, of Buckhannon, Terry Tolliver and wife, Pam, of Dillwyn, VA, Roger Tolliver and wife, Ruth, of Rock Cave, David Tolliver and wife, Alice, of Rock Cave, Maxie Johnson and husband, Howard, of Buckhannon; three step-children: Connie Simons of Clarksburg, Lisa Stutler and husband, Tim, of FL, Bart Lundell and wife, Anita, of Salem; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Irven and Elma Tolliver; and one brother, Danny Tolliver. As we mourn the loss of this incredible man, we also celebrate his life, remembering the love he shared, the legacy he built, and the faith he upheld. As written in Psalm 46:1-2, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea.” Kenny’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Kenneth “Kenny” Wayne Tolliver. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

