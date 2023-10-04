Man charged with malicious assault after altercation at car wash

PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Tucker County man has been charged after deputies say he got into an altercation with another man at a car wash.

Deputies responded to a car wash on 7th St. in Parsons on Friday, Sept. 29 after receiving a report of an altercation, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies say they arrived on scene and saw the victim holding “what appeared to be a cloth to his head and facial area” with “multiple lacerations” to his facial area.

The victim allegedly told police 54-year-old Jerry Pifer “came up to him while he was trying to wash his vehicle.”

When the victim asked Pifer to go away, police say he started to leave but “then came at him” and started pushing and hitting him.

Court documents say the victim tried pushing Pifer away and sprayed him with a water hose.

The victim further alleges that Pifer and him ended up in the parking area, where he was struck several times by Pifer.

Police say the victim received treatment at the scene before being transported to the hospital.

Pifer has been charged with malicious assault and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

