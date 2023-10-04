Melba Catherine Johnson, 84, of West Wilford, WV passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at the Genesis of Salem Nursing Facility. She was born on September 2, 1939, in Lost Creek, WV a daughter of the late William W. and Mildred C. Skinner Bell. Melba married her husband of 62 years, Jimmie Joe Johnson, on January 21, 1961. He resides at their home in West Milford. Also surviving are two daughters, Michele Lamb and husband Grady of Salem, and Rebecca Deem and husband Duane of Clarksburg; three grandchildren, Drew and Cody McIntyre and Dakota Deem; and one sister, Gladine Ables and husband Brooks of West Milford. In addition to her parents, Melba is preceded in death by her brother, Steve Bell. Mrs. Johnson was a 1957 graduate of Lost Creek High School. She was a housewife and strong supporter of her husband’s ministries. She loved her family dearly and always had a hot meal on the table when her daughters got home from school. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. While Melba worked several years outside the home, her career was taking care of her family. She enjoyed crocheting and cross stitching, but her real hobby was reading. She enjoyed watching basketball, especially the WVU Mountaineers and Duke and she loved attending games with her daughters. Melba will be remembered for the love and support she gave to her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison St, Nutter Fort, WV on Friday, October 6, 2023 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 12:00 pm at the Broad Street United Methodist Church, 221 US-33, Weston, WV 26452 with Pastor Becky Romanello officiating. She will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Seventh Day Baptist Cemetery, Lost Creek, WV. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.