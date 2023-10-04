Netflix might raise prices – again – after the SAG-AFTRA strike ends

FILE - The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New York.
FILE - The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New York.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Netflix could raise prices again a few months after the SAG-AFTRA strike ends.

That’s according to the Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources.

WSJ reports fees are likely to go up in the U.S. and Canada, followed by several global markets.

It’s unclear when that could happen or what the revised plans might cost.

Netflix says it’s already making more money off customers by recently cracking down on password sharing and ending its basic plan.

For now, customers can stream with ads or pay up to $20 a month. Users have to pay extra to put a non-household member on an account.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of money: State Treasurer Riley Moore announced Monday morning that checks totaling...
More than $3.7 million mailed to 3,300 West Virginians
Police on scene of fatal shooting at Fairmont apartment complex on March 23, 2023.
2 minors among 3 indicted for first-degree murder in Marion County
FILE PHOTO of a HealthNet helicopter
HealthNet responds to multi-car crash on Route 50
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Cade Beatty
Man charged with leading police on 90+ mph pursuit on dirt bike

Latest News

Federal authorities create hotline for civil rights abuse at FCC Hazleton
Police ID victim of fatal auto-pedestrian accident in Wallace
HealthNet responds to multi-car crash on Route 50
Winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientist...
3 scientists win Nobel in chemistry for quantum dots research used in electronics, medical imaging
Man charged with malicious assault after altercation at car wash