New drug awareness program for kids in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marion County schools are making a difference with substance abuse starting with their students.

Local Elks Lodge chapters are bringing a drug awareness program to schools across the county to explain the dangers of vaping.

On October 4th, Ray Lozano, the national speaker for the Elk’s Association, visited Barrackville Middle School to speak with the kids on why this program is needed.

“It’s important because there’s a lot of information out there, a lot of misinformation out there,” Lozano said. “The kids know that electronic cigarettes are dangerous but they don’t know why.”

Looking back at his childhood, Lozano learned that public speaking was his calling. He says he knew he could make a difference by using his voice.

“You know I was the kid in school that was always talking and I turned my life and my career into talking and I like being able to present this kind of information in a real fun way,” Lozano said. " I guess I’m a performer but I also like to deliver great information.”

Ray Lozano will be traveling to schools in the county throughout the school year.

