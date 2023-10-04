One More Day of Mild Temperatures

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The last taste of summer looks to be over tomorrow as temperatures will drop as a cold front crosses over NCWV Friday and Saturday. We are expecting to see high temperatures drop from the 80s all the way into the mid-50s between tomorrow and Saturday. Cloud cover will also build up ahead of chances for scattered showers on Friday and Saturday. Despite conditions looking to improve towards the beginning of next week, temperatures will remain below average. Michael Moranelli has a look into the rest of the week and the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.