Police ID victim of fatal auto-pedestrian accident in Wallace

WALLACE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal auto-pedestrian accident on Monday.

According to a press release from the Harrison County Sheriff’s office, 61-year-old Kenneth Bernard Swiger, of Wallace, was killed in an accident on WV Route 20.

The driver of the car remained on scene and provided a statement to deputes, authorities say.

The release states Mr. Swiger was transported to UHC by EMS, but succumbed to his injuries.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Police report that they believe the collision is related to heavy fog and poor visibility in the area at the time of the accident.

Along with the sheriff’s office, Harrison County EMS, Wetzel County EMS, and Wallace VFD also responded to the crash.

