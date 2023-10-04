Rain, cool temperatures by the end of the week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be the last day of summer-like temperatures and sunny skies that started this past weekend. Later this week, rain chances and cooler temperatures will return. Find out the details here!

A high-pressure system that brought dry, stable air to the eastern US over the past several days will move into the Atlantic this afternoon, allowing scattered clouds to push in from the west. As a result, expect mostly sunny skies, with a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, warmer than average for early October. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, with scattered clouds pushing in from the west. Winds will be light, with lows in the 50s. Then tomorrow, more widespread cloud cover pushes in from the west, ahead of a cold front that started in the Rockies and Canada earlier this week. As a result, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds and highs in the upper-70s, slightly cooler than today.

Then the cold front will push into the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio River Valley regions on Friday morning, bringing scattered rain showers into our region. Those rain showers will stick around for much of Friday afternoon and evening, and it’s not until Saturday morning that most of the rain showers push east, so you may want an umbrella at times. The rain moves out by Saturday afternoon, and aside from a few showers on Sunday morning, the rest of the weekend will be cloudy and dry. The same cold front will drag cooler air from Canada down into West Virginia, resulting in highs in the mid-50s for the weekend, below average for this time of year. By the middle of next week, temperatures will climb into the upper-60s and skies will be partly cloudy. In short, after tomorrow, fall-like temperatures and rain chances will push in over the weekend, and next week will be warmer but still mild.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. High: 82.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 54.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 80.

Friday: Cloudy skies, with rain showers pushing in at times. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 68.

