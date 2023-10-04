Roadway shut down after dump truck breaks down

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a roadway in Monongalia County has been shut down after a dump truck broke down.

According to the Facebook post below from the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency, Fairmor Dr. is shut down due to a dump truck being broken down.

Officials say the roadway will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

Authorities are currently on the scene with the dump truck.

