Semi-truck deemed total loss after early morning fire in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - An early morning semi-truck fire shut down a roadway in Elkins.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to a semi-truck fire underneath the Corridor H Elkins exit bridge just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

On the scene, police say the cab of the truck was engulfed in flames, shutting down the road until the flames were extinguished.

Authorities say the driver told them he was able to exit the truck uninjured.

The cause of the fire is unknown, according to officers, but the truck is a total loss.

Below is an additional photo of the truck after the blaze was extinguished.

