Sharron Young commits to Akron Basketball

Young led Mohigans to state championship last spring.
By Atticus Pead
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Sharron Young has announced his commitment to Akron Basketball via social media.

Young, who led the Mohigans to a state championship last season, is currently in his senior season at Morgantown High School.

Young, who had received offers from WVU and multiple other D1 programs, will join Akron next fall after he graduates in spring 2024.

