Ozzie the reading dog tackles Marion County illiteracy

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - ‘Sit’ and ‘lay down’ are common commands for a dog to follow, but one special pup in Fairmont fetched a new talent. Ozzie, a 3-year-old Golden Doodle, is known by locals as ‘the reading dog’. That’s because he performs tricks correlating with stories read aloud at the Literacy Volunteers of Marion County. His owner, Susan May, also the Executive Director at Literacy Volunteers, says Ozzie is the face of the program.

The kids and adults just took to Ozzie because he greets everybody at the door and everybody loves him,” May said. “Then, it got to be when I didn’t bring him, [students asked] ‘where’s Ozzie?’ so I thought, well, I’ll just bring him, and one thing led to another, and Ozzie became the mascot.”

May says that Ozzie creates a space where children and adults are motivated to learn.

“Just puts everybody in a good mood,” May said. “What a better learning environment than when you’re happy and in a good mood and he does that.”

That’s when May got the idea to have Ozzie join the Literacy Volunteers staff.

“I got the crazy idea, ‘I’ll just teach Ozzie to read’ and everybody did think I’m crazy,” May said. “So I just played around with it for a while, I took commands that he already knew and wrote those down and we started that way. So he knows three words now [Sit, speak, down] and he’s working on his fourth word, that word is ball which is his favorite thing to do.”

Now as a local celebrity, Ozzie takes his talents around the county and provides reading support in after-school programs.

Ozzie is available for reading sessions by appointment on Thursday 3 pm-6 pm.

