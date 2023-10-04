Ozzie the reading dog tackles Marion County illiteracy

Ozzie, a 3-year-old Golden Doodle, is known by locals as ‘the reading dog’.
By Tanner Gilmartin
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - ‘Sit’ and ‘lay down’ are common commands for a dog to follow, but one special pup in Fairmont fetched a new talent. Ozzie, a 3-year-old Golden Doodle, is known by locals as ‘the reading dog’. That’s because he performs tricks correlating with stories read aloud at the Literacy Volunteers of Marion County. His owner, Susan May, also the Executive Director at Literacy Volunteers, says Ozzie is the face of the program.

The kids and adults just took to Ozzie because he greets everybody at the door and everybody loves him,” May said. “Then, it got to be when I didn’t bring him, [students asked] ‘where’s Ozzie?’ so I thought, well, I’ll just bring him, and one thing led to another, and Ozzie became the mascot.”

May says that Ozzie creates a space where children and adults are motivated to learn.

“Just puts everybody in a good mood,” May said. “What a better learning environment than when you’re happy and in a good mood and he does that.”

That’s when May got the idea to have Ozzie join the Literacy Volunteers staff.

“I got the crazy idea, ‘I’ll just teach Ozzie to read’ and everybody did think I’m crazy,” May said. “So I just played around with it for a while, I took commands that he already knew and wrote those down and we started that way. So he knows three words now [Sit, speak, down] and he’s working on his fourth word, that word is ball which is his favorite thing to do.”

Now as a local celebrity, Ozzie takes his talents around the county and provides reading support in after-school programs.

Ozzie is available for reading sessions by appointment on Thursday 3 pm-6 pm. Learn more about the Literacy Volunteers and how to visit the talented Ozzie by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of money: State Treasurer Riley Moore announced Monday morning that checks totaling...
More than $3.7 million mailed to 3,300 West Virginians
Betty Underwood
Girl found unresponsive at Marion Co. home had brain bleed, woman charged
Man dead after auto-pedestrian accident, police say
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
Police on scene of fatal shooting at Fairmont apartment complex on March 23, 2023.
2 minors among 3 indicted for first-degree murder in Marion County

Latest News

Special dog tackles illiteracy
Josh Eilert speaks on Jose Perez's dismissal - WDTV Sports
High School Football - WVSSAC Week 7 Playoff Rankings - WDTV Sports
Day 1 Leaderboards of WVSSAC Golf Championship - WDTV Sports