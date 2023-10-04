State’s GOP gubernatorial candidates went head-to-head at forum in Monongalia County

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - 4 candidates are running to be West Virginia’s next governor.

While every candidate had a different vision if elected, they all wanted to improve education.

Secretary of state Mac Warner drew on his own experience as a teacher.

“I recognize the all-important triangle and that is between the teachers, parents, and most of all the child. I will work closely and listen to public and private educators,” said Warner. “I will protect parents’ rights to choose the education setting that is best for their children.”

Delegate Moore Capito’s focus on improving education is through improving mental health.

Capito: “the mental health problem that’s sort of underpinned again by the drug scourge that’s going on with kids is that don’t have families at home. We have to provide that mental health support in our schools, we have to use our rural health centers and our telehealth to be able to connect with those kids at those most critical moments.”

Education is also a priority for candidate Chris Miller.

“The state of West Virginia’s number one problem that we face is that our largest export is not our timber, it is not our coal, it is not our natural gas, our largest export is our educated kids and that is what we should all be focusing on,” Miller said.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey points to what we would do in the first 100 days as governor.

Morrisey: “we need to do an immediate comparison of every tax rate of every regulation of every educational policy and then look at all the infrastructure opportunities and compare West Virginia to every state that we touch,” said Morrisey.

The candidates are not wasting any time hitting the campaign trail to get your support ahead of the primary, which is set for May, 2024.

