Suncrest Educator is this week’s Excellence in Education

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dawna Hicks is in her 8th year as the Principal at Suncrest Middle School and she’s not new to having high standard. Under Hicks the school was voted the number one middle school in the state according to Niche.com. Accomplishments like that don’t happen without her staff, a solid gameplan and the ability to utilize the community in order to look ahead.

“What we have started in the past 2 years is called a discovery class; where children get to interface with career education every Wednesday. We’ll have a career fair this spring. We also bring in new and individuals around our community with different skill sets, also different employment. The children get to talk to them about their employment and what it took for them to get into those jobs. So, I think our children need to learn that at a younger age, so we are really invested in that career and technical program.”

Although Suncrest has had it’s success in past years never being satisfied is the not only the mentality of the school, but also of the head lady in charge.

" Even though we do continue to experience some success in the state of West Virginia, I’m not to satisfied with where the test scores are. So, we are going to be implementing new bench marking and a new program called teacher authoring, which is given to us by the state department to let our teachers create exams that mimic our state exam and that really target in on the skills they need extra practice with.”

Even though preparing to succeed is half the battle, understanding that success is earned and not given is something that Hicks is hoping to instill throughout the Suncrest community.

“Excellence is earned just because we have experienced this for many years, you have to continue to put the dedication and the work in and you have to earn that excellence every year. Don’t expect it.”

