Childcare programs in West Virginia at risk

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - American Rescue Plan Funding has come to an end. That also means the end of 10′s of billions of dollars going into the nations child care systems: impacting children, families, and businesses in our community.

As of September 30th federal childcare investment is dropping off which will be felt by West Virginias already struggling childcare workforce.

The West Virginia Association for Young Children says more than 20,000 children in our state will be impacted.

The organizations executive director, Kristy Ritz says this impact will ripple through the rest of the economy.

“Child care is the workforce behind the workforce and if the childcare system crumbles than the entire economy is going to feel the effects,” said Ritz.

Ritz says the WVAYC is taking action on the state legislative level.

They’re advocating for the children of childcare workers to be eligible for extra financial assistance.

Ritz says they’re also advocating for a childcare assistance program that pays providers on enrollment rather than daily attendance.

“The cost of childcare is not covered by the daily rates it’s really a difficult business plan and the numbers don’t add up, so the providers cannot charge parents more and parents cannot pay more, but it’s coming down to them having to increase their rates,” said Ritz.

More than 600 childcare programs are at risk of closing across the state.

Ritz says 22% of Harrison County children under 6 currently don’t have access to affordable childcare and she expects that number to go up if the childcare budget isn’t stabilized.

“That is currently the number of children under the age of 6 that don’t have access to care and I know that is going to increase to possibly 5o% or more,” said Ritz.

