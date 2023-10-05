3 charged after drugs found at Lewis County home during search warrant

HORNER, W.Va (WDTV) - Three men have been charged after authorities say drugs were found at a Lewis County home.

According to a release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, officers and agents with the Mountain Region Drug Task Force, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant at a home in Horner on Monday.

Authorities say they entered the home and took the following three men into custody:

Christopher Hamrick

Timothy Ruble

Joshua Curtis

The release says officers found marijuana and suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl in addition to a “drug work station with scales” and a large amount of money.

Ruble and Curtis have been charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy, while Hamrick has been charged with conspiracy to commit a drug related charge.

All three men are being held at Central Regional Jail.

