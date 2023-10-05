911 Officials: Bomb technician on scene of suspicious package

Harrison County 911 officials have confirmed a suspicious package on Johnson Avenue Thursday...
Harrison County 911 officials have confirmed a suspicious package on Johnson Avenue Thursday evening.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County 911 officials have confirmed a suspicious package on Johnson Avenue Thursday evening.

Johnson Avenue us currently blocked off.

Officials say a bomb technician is on scene.

A 5 news reporter arrived just minutes after police.

This is a developing news story.

We are working to bring you more details as they come available.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

