911 Officials: Bomb technician on scene of suspicious package
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County 911 officials have confirmed a suspicious package on Johnson Avenue Thursday evening.
Johnson Avenue us currently blocked off.
Officials say a bomb technician is on scene.
A 5 news reporter arrived just minutes after police.
This is a developing news story.
We are working to bring you more details as they come available.
