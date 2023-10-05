Authorities asking for help IDing theft suspect

(Granville Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Granville Police Department is asking for help identifying a theft suspect and the van they reportedly fled from the scene in.

A detective with the GPD says the suspect pictured above used a stolen credit card at Walmart at the University Town Center before leaving the scene in a white van.

The date and time on the photo of the van is listed as Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 6:20 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the GPD at 304-598-0035.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman from St. Marys had a unique experience with one of her favorite artists.
Ed Sheeran Records Song In Native St. Marys Fans’ Home
FILE PHOTO of a HealthNet helicopter
HealthNet responds to multi-car crash on Route 50
Jerry Pifer
Man charged with malicious assault after altercation at car wash
Police ID victim of fatal auto-pedestrian accident in Wallace
Crews were dispatched to the crash at around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday in Philippi, according to...
Crews respond to accident involving train in Philippi

Latest News

Thousands experience Boscov’s early to help local charities
HealthNet responds to ‘workplace accident’ involving semi-truck rollover
Crews respond to accident involving train in Philippi
I-79 lane closure expected to create major delays in Marion County
Fairmont man charged with malicious assault after altercation with woman