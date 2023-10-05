Authorities asking for help IDing theft suspect
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Granville Police Department is asking for help identifying a theft suspect and the van they reportedly fled from the scene in.
A detective with the GPD says the suspect pictured above used a stolen credit card at Walmart at the University Town Center before leaving the scene in a white van.
The date and time on the photo of the van is listed as Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 6:20 p.m.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the GPD at 304-598-0035.
