Carroll D. (Don) Martin, 87, was reunited with family and friends in Heaven on October 5, 2023.

Don was born in Stonewood on April 20, 1936, a son of Willis Everson Martin and Hazel Beatrice Freeman. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Janice, and by his brothers William (Bill), Carl, and Russ, his sisters Eva and Alberta (Bert), two Sisters-In-Law Irene and Sue and four Brothers-In-Law Francis (Tannie), Don, Ernie, and Bob.

He is survived by his two remaining sisters Jean and Nina, his children Alan and Lisa Martin, Sherri and Zeke Rogers, and Gwen and Sam Strickland, grandchildren Ross, Stacy, Justin, Nick & Stephanie, Zoey and Cooper, Haley Martin, Jessica Rogers & fiancé Rob Crovak, J. J. & Cassie and great grandchild Samuel Rogers, Sisters-in-Law Dollie Metzgar and family, Karen Swiger and family, Valjean Childers and family, and Cathy & Marshall Mauller and family, and his extended Strickland Family members. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Don was employed as a plumber for Stuart-McMunn. He was a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 152 in Morgantown, WV for 65 years. After retiring from construction, he worked for St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon as Director of Engineering. He was a member of West Virginia Hospital Engineers.

Don served in the Army Reserves in 1958 & 1959 with an Honorable Discharge.

Don was a founding member of Congregational Missionary Church in Stonewood. He served on the Church Board until his failing health. Dad was proud to help preplan and build the new Activity Building. He served the community as a Gideon for many years. Dad was a man of faith, believed in serving the Lord and teaching his word to others.

Dad enjoyed collecting coal history memorabilia. He was also a member of Clarksburg Coin Club.

He was a founding member of the Centipedes in Clarksburg who drag raced fast cars on the weekends. He was a Chevy man who bought, fixed up and traded cars. The family joke was dad would watch two ants race. He was an avid fan of Dale Earnhardt, and every Sunday afternoon NASCAR would be on the TV.

We would like to thank his in-home caregiver Cathy Allman and River Oaks Nursing Home for the care they gave to our father. We would also like to thank Scott for all the wonderful advice for End of Life care he gave to our family. Finally, we would like to thank Amos Carvelli for all the preplanning and care of our father.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 11:00 am with Pastor Sherman Goodwin officiating. Entombment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

