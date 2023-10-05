Crews respond to accident involving train in Philippi

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to an accident involving a train in Philippi Thursday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the crash at around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday in Philippi, according to the Barbour County 911 Center.

911 officials say it was a “minor wreck” and that the train did not derail.

Officials also told 5 News no injuries have been reported in the accident.

Among the responding agencies is the Philippi Police Department.

5 News has a reporter heading to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

