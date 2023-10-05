Fairmont man charged with malicious assault after altercation with woman

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been charged after authorities said he maliciously assaulted a woman and burned her clothes.

Authorities were dispatched to a home along Augusta Pines Dr. in Fairmont on Wednesday, Oct. 4 for a domestic situation, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies say they arrived on the scene and saw a fire behind the garage of the home that “was getting larger.” Deputies further said there was women’s clothing belonging to the victim and hangers in the fire.

Deputies said they also saw 39-year-old Brandon Marks entering the home from the garage.

The criminal complaint said deputies spoke to the victim who said Marks struck her “with items in the arm and grabbed her around the neck.”

Police said the took Marks into custody and saw red marks around the victim’s throat in addition to marks on her arms.

The victim allegedly told deputies Marks kicked her while she was on the ground and left a mark on her stomach. She also said he struck her with a glass on the back and that she lost consciousness when he grabbed her around the neck.

Court documents say the victim went on to tell deputies Marks woke her up “by throwing lemonade in her face and saying ‘wakey, wakey’” and hitting her in the head with an iPad, bending it in half.

The victim reportedly told police Marks tried to take her phone away and ripped clothes off her body. She also said that a child witnessed the entire altercation, according to the criminal complaint.

Marks has been charged with malicious assault, attempted first-degree arson, and strangulation. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

