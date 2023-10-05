FCC Hazelton still a concern among community

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been nearly a month since WDTV aired the investigation shedding light on numerous problems at The Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) Hazelton. US Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin have called for an investigation into the alleged abuse of inmates and potential obstruction of evidence. On top of that, residents surrounding the penitentiary’s property have complained of escapees running through their yards and leaving the community to live in fear. Neighbors say their cries for help have not been answered in the way they had hoped.

“It’s not coming about the way I planned, the way I hoped it would come about,” Larry Reese said. “Like I said, other than mowing the grass, we haven’t seen anything. We don’t know if they’re still going in and out. They could be and we don’t see them. Got to do something to get it stopped.”

Another local expressed his desire to keep the community involved in the prison’s decision.

“I would like to see the community brought into your facility for meetings periodically so we can see what you’re doing and know what you’re doing,” Darwin Shaffer said.

While some neighbors hope for more transparency moving forward, others have a simpler and more direct request.

“I hope I get to see the day when prisoners in a federal penitentiary stay in the penitentiary,” Reese said.

As a result of the ongoing investigations into FCC Hazleton, federal authorities have established a hotline for witnesses or victims of civil abuse at the prison. dialing 1-855-WVA-FEDS will directly connect callers to federal prosecutors in the northern district of West Virginia.

