Flemie Glance “Buck” Whytsell passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of October 04, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones. Buck was born on April 15th,1935 to Flemie Dale and Margaret McNemar Whytsell who preceded him in death along with his only sister Evelyn Jean Whytsell Woodard and Nephew Billy Link. In service to his family, Buck started cutting timber with his father at the age of 12. In service to his country, he joined the Army Reserves. In service to his faith, he was a longtime member of Reynoldsville Baptist Church where he performed many acts of service in the name of the lord. In service to his community, he volunteered countless hours cleaning up roadsides in Harrison County alongside the Adopt-A-Highway. Buck was employed by Nabisco, Housewares Incorporated and Hartz Mountain until his retirement. In his free time, Buck enjoyed watching NBA games, Mountaineer Football, and reading the bible. Buck is survived by his loving wife of thirty-four years Mary Kay Sands Whytsell, his only daughter Maribeth Whytsell and sons Rodney and Brian Leggett. Also surviving Buck is his grandson Joshua Oliverio, grandson Brian Leggett and wife Lindsay, granddaughter Brooke Nelson and Husband Tyler Nelson, granddaughter Maddi Leggett, great grandchildren Caleb Oliverio, Parker Leggett, Porter Leggett, Emmett Nelson, and Athena Nelson. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at Reynoldsville Baptist Church, Reynoldsville WV at 2:00pm on Saturday, October 7, 2023 with Pastor Jon Hayes presiding. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Reynoldsville Baptist Church Food Pantry PO Box 136 Reynoldsville, WV 26422 or the West Virginia Adopt-A-Highway program. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

