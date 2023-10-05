Gov. Justice announces more than $800K in Sexual Assault Services Program grants

FILE: Justice, who is running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in West Virginia,...
FILE: Justice, who is running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in West Virginia, also has refused to respond to information requests from Xcoal Energy & Resources, which is trying to collect what it is owed, attorney Daniel Garfinkel told a federal judge in Delaware.(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Governor Jim Justice announced that $801,797 in West Virginia Sexual Assault Services Program grant funds was awarded to the West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information and Services Sexual Assault Services Program.

These funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services (JCS) Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services (DAS).

Their purpose is to provide and expand direct services to victims of sexual assault throughout the Mountain State.

The Sexual Assault Services Program was created by the Violence Against Women and Department of Justice Reauthorization Act of 2005 and provides grant dollars to states and territories to assist them in supporting rape crisis centers that provide core services, direct intervention, and related assistance to victims of sexual assault.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman from St. Marys had a unique experience with one of her favorite artists.
Ed Sheeran Records Song In Native St. Marys Fans’ Home
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
HealthNet responds to ‘workplace accident’ involving semi-truck rollover
Crews were dispatched to the crash at around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday in Philippi, according to...
Crews respond to accident involving train in Philippi
Harrison County 911 officials have confirmed a suspicious package on Johnson Avenue Thursday...
WATCH: Officers destroy ‘suspicious package’ in Bridgeport
Brandon Marks
Fairmont man charged with malicious assault after altercation with woman

Latest News

Gillespie says the drilling rig penetrated the truck as it slid on its side from the windshield...
‘Workplace accident’ involving semi rollover was nearly a mass casualty, official says
This photo shows an overview of the scene. Elkins is to the left, and Seneca Rocks is to the...
‘Workplace accident’ involving semi rollover in Pendleton County was nearly a mass casualty, official says
Philippi man pleads guilty to federal firearms charge
Malique Walker
Court docs provide new details in Harrison County police chase
File photo of a Bridgeport Police Department cruiser
Bridgeport accepting applications for police officers