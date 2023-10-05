I-79 lane closure expected to create major delays in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane closure southbound on I-79 in Marion County is expected to create major delays beginning next week.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, a lane of I-79 southbound from mile marker 132, South Fairmont, to mile marker 133, Kingmont, will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9.

The lane will be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Saturday, Oct. 14. as crews continue work on the interstate bridges, officials say.

Officials say major delays are expected, and drivers are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

