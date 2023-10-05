JJ Quinerly named to preseason All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - JJ Quinerly has been named to the preseason All-Big 12 team today, as voted on by coaches within the Big 12.

Last season, Quinerly was selected as a unanimous first-team and defensive-team player in the Big 12 at the end of the season.

Quinerly averaged 14.5 PPG last season (her sophomore year), and played in all 31 games for the Mountaineers.

