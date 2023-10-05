Lillian Grace Brady, 92, of Fairmont passed away on Tuesday, October 03, 2023, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Fairmont on January 08, 1931, a daughter of the late Earl Leonidas and Viola Virginia Smallwood Smith. Lillian graduated from East Fairmont High School in 1949, and as a teenager she worked for several years at The Palace Restaurant. She was a lifelong member of The Baptist Temple, where she was a member of the American Baptist Women and the Carl Cain Sunday School Class. She was also a member of various church circles. She retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Plant where she worked in the packing department and was an active member of the B-Packerettes and Bowling League. Following her retirement, she assisted with many social activities in her Florida community. She was a member of the Ladies Oriental Shrine, Isis Court #1 and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed her “Girls Nights Out” for lunch and dinner with her friends she had kept from grade school and high school. She most enjoyed time with her loving family and friends. She is survived by her loving daughters Janet Mundell of Fairmont and Mary Ann Brady and her husband Rick of Florida; three brothers Burl Smith, Louis Smith, and Richard Smith; one sister Lois Freeland; grandchildren William “Bill” Mundell Jr., Rebecca Feickert, and Mark Hensley; great grandchildren Jillian Hensley, Jocelyn Feickert, and Lillian “Lilly” Hartley; and many nieces, nephews and extended family including Pam Haymond and her husband Mike and Harry Smith Jr. who provided extra special care. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years Junior A. Brady; a son-in-law William Henry Mundell, Jr.; her dear friend and companion Bob Rosenberger; brothers Harry, Earl, and James Smith and one sister Mildred Merrifield. Friends may call at the Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, October 09, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dr. Allan Copenhaver officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Baptist Temple, 430 Morgantown Avenue, Fairmont, WV 26554. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

