MEC Golf Championship Final Results

All 4 winners come from NCWV.
By Atticus Pead
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The MEC Championship concluded today - and all winners (team and individual competitions, men and women) come from North Central West Virginia schools.

Men’s Leaderboards

TEAM

1 - Davis & Elkins (+44)

2 - Charleston (+49)

3 - WV Wesleyan (+53)

4 - Fairmont State (+61)

5 - Glenville State (+70)

6 - West Liberty (+85)

INDIVIDUAL

1 - Francisco Taboada (-3) WV Wesleyan

2 - Evan Lewis (+4) Davis & Elkins

3 - Alex Turowski (+5) Fairmont State

Women’s Leaderboards

TEAM

1 - Glenville State (+72)

2 - Charleston (+74)

3 - Davis & Elkins (+161)

4 - Wheeling (+180)

5 - Notre Dame (OH) (+196)

6 - West Liberty (+208)

INDIVIDUAL

1 - Lexis Fickel (+12) Glenville State*

2 - Marinna Nori (+12) Davis & Elkins

3 - Iciar Canalejo (+13) Charleston

* = Fickel won via tiebreaker on final hole

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of money: State Treasurer Riley Moore announced Monday morning that checks totaling...
More than $3.7 million mailed to 3,300 West Virginians
FILE PHOTO of a HealthNet helicopter
HealthNet responds to multi-car crash on Route 50
Police on scene of fatal shooting at Fairmont apartment complex on March 23, 2023.
2 minors among 3 indicted for first-degree murder in Marion County
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Cade Beatty
Man charged with leading police on 90+ mph pursuit on dirt bike

Latest News

JJ Quinerly (#11) - WDTV Sports
JJ Quinerly named to preseason All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Team
WVSSAC Golf Championship - WDTV Sports
WVSSAC Golf Championship Final Results
Sharron Young (#5) - WDTV Sports
Sharron Young commits to Akron Basketball
Cannon Dinger scores a TD for Fairmont Senior - WDTV Sports
High School Football Playoff Rankings - Week 6 unveiled by WVSSAC
Josh Eilert - WDTV Sports
Josh Eilert discusses Jose Perez’s dismissal from WVU basketball