MEC Golf Championship Final Results
All 4 winners come from NCWV.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The MEC Championship concluded today - and all winners (team and individual competitions, men and women) come from North Central West Virginia schools.
Men’s Leaderboards
TEAM
1 - Davis & Elkins (+44)
2 - Charleston (+49)
3 - WV Wesleyan (+53)
4 - Fairmont State (+61)
5 - Glenville State (+70)
6 - West Liberty (+85)
INDIVIDUAL
1 - Francisco Taboada (-3) WV Wesleyan
2 - Evan Lewis (+4) Davis & Elkins
3 - Alex Turowski (+5) Fairmont State
Women’s Leaderboards
TEAM
1 - Glenville State (+72)
2 - Charleston (+74)
3 - Davis & Elkins (+161)
4 - Wheeling (+180)
5 - Notre Dame (OH) (+196)
6 - West Liberty (+208)
INDIVIDUAL
1 - Lexis Fickel (+12) Glenville State*
2 - Marinna Nori (+12) Davis & Elkins
3 - Iciar Canalejo (+13) Charleston
* = Fickel won via tiebreaker on final hole
