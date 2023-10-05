MEC Golf Championship Final Results

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The MEC Championship concluded today - and all winners (team and individual competitions, men and women) come from North Central West Virginia schools.

Men’s Leaderboards TEAM 1 - Davis & Elkins (+44) 2 - Charleston (+49) 3 - WV Wesleyan (+53) 4 - Fairmont State (+61) 5 - Glenville State (+70) 6 - West Liberty (+85) INDIVIDUAL 1 - Francisco Taboada (-3) WV Wesleyan 2 - Evan Lewis (+4) Davis & Elkins 3 - Alex Turowski (+5) Fairmont State

Women’s Leaderboards TEAM 1 - Glenville State (+72) 2 - Charleston (+74) 3 - Davis & Elkins (+161) 4 - Wheeling (+180) 5 - Notre Dame (OH) (+196) 6 - West Liberty (+208) INDIVIDUAL 1 - Lexis Fickel (+12) Glenville State* 2 - Marinna Nori (+12) Davis & Elkins 3 - Iciar Canalejo (+13) Charleston * = Fickel won via tiebreaker on final hole

