Mike Carey returns to coaching for UCF

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, Mike Carey has returned to coaching - he will return to Morgantown this season, but not as part of the Mountaineers.

Carey has accepted an assistant coaching position with UCF, as the university enters the Big 12 this season.

Carey, the winningest coach in WVU women’s basketball history, stepped away from the team in 2022, and spent one year out of the game before returning now in 2023.

Carey will return to Morgantown on January 30th, as UCF travels to the Coliseum to play WVU that evening.

