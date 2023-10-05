Neighbors escape nearby house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An early morning fire lit up the sky in Huntington.

According to a Cabell County dispatcher, the call came in around 6:44 a.m. Thursday about a fire on the 1400 block of 28th Street.

Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller told WSAZ that the house was abandoned, but the heavily-involved fire caused heat exposure to nearby homes.

The people living inside one of those safely left their home.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.