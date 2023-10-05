Neighbors escape nearby house fire

A fire destroyed a house on the 1400 block of 28th Street in Huntington, W.Va.
A fire destroyed a house on the 1400 block of 28th Street in Huntington, W.Va.(Jim Backus)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An early morning fire lit up the sky in Huntington.

According to a Cabell County dispatcher, the call came in around 6:44 a.m. Thursday about a fire on the 1400 block of 28th Street.

Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller told WSAZ that the house was abandoned, but the heavily-involved fire caused heat exposure to nearby homes.

The people living inside one of those safely left their home.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

