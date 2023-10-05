Paid parking is large revenue stream for NCWV Airport, officials say

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials at North Central West Virginia Airport say paid parking has provided another large revenue stream.

At this month’s meeting of the Benedum Airport Authority, Director Rick Rock gave an update on the revenues for the most recently completed month.

While the numbers were down for August, the revenue stream has turned into a surprising one.

“We’re looking at an estimated annual revenue stream of about $250,000,” said Rock, adding that the average for the year is around $24,000.

The warm weather months have proven productive. The biggest month since paid parking began came in July when the airport produced $38,503 in parking revenue.

August saw the number drop to $23,314, and officials explained why the revenue dropped.

“Last year, we had two substantial charter flights that we did not have this year and additional Destin flights that were involved,” said Rock. “Those made a significant difference. It probably wouldn’t have been as high, but there would be a much higher number for August with those flights.”

The money, said Rock, goes into the airport’s general revenue fund, adding that as the new terminal will be opens next year and growth continues, all revenue streams are critical.

Despite some voicing concern that they would fly elsewhere due to the daily $5 charge, the airport will be close to the same record number it posted in 2023.

“I’m pretty accessible to the public, and I haven’t heard complaints for months. If they are complaining, it’s not to me,” said Rock. “Outside of equipment malfunctions, which rarely happen now, it’s been quiet.”

Rock said the charged parking has done what it was supposed to do with a limited number of spaces available.

“It was never about money, although that has been a positive side effect,” said Rock. “It was about people using the space as sort of a park and ride or even a group of five friends from the immediate area taking a trip and all five of them driving.”

Rock said hearing the complaints when it was first announced paled in comparison to hearing a traveler coming from out of the area and being unable to find a parking space.

“When you would see the angst on a traveler’s face when they’re coming from, say, Flatwoods and couldn’t get a spot, that wasn’t the experience you wanted,” said Rock. “Is this perfect? No, but it is way better than it has been and our lots is still usually right near capacity.”

