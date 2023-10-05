Rain showers, fall-like temperatures after today

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be slightly cooler and cloudier than yesterday, but it will still be warm and clear. Then after today, rain showers and much cooler temperatures will push into our region. Find out the details in the video above!

A cold front that started in the Rockies and Canada is making its way towards West Virginia, and clouds from the front will push into our region this afternoon, resulting in partly cloudy skies this afternoon and mostly cloudy skies this evening. Winds will be light, and because of the clouds, temperatures will be slightly lower than yesterday, in the upper-70s to low-80s. Overnight, skies will be overcast, with light winds and lows in the upper-50s. Then tomorrow morning, a line of scattered showers will push into our region ahead of the cold front. The line of showers will stick around through the afternoon and evening hours as well, and the showers will be scattered, so there will be times when rain is seen and times when rain is not. Another disturbance will push in tomorrow night into Saturday morning, bringing more isolated to scattered showers our way. By the time most of the rain leaves during the late morning hours on Saturday, rainfall totals will be around half an inch in some areas, so not much rain is seen. Aside from that, expect cloudy skies, light southwesterly winds and highs in the upper-60s to low-70s.

By Saturday afternoon, aside from a few isolated sprinkles, most of the rain will move east of West Virginia, leaving cloudy skies. A cool air mass from Canada, fueled by a dip in the jet stream called an upper-level trough, will keep West Virginia’s highs in the mid-50s this weekend and on Monday, well below average for early October. Next week, temperatures will rise back in the 60s, slightly below average for early October, and skies will be partly sunny throughout next week. It’s not until the end of next week that rain chances return. In short, after today, fall will surely settle into our region for the foreseeable future, at least in terms of the forecast.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. High: 81.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with rain showers during the overnight hours. Low: 61.

Friday: Cloudy skies, with rain showers throughout the day. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 70.

Saturday: A few rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High: 55.

