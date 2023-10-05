School therapy dog spreading love

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Through the Friends with Paws Initiative, 19 therapy dogs are now in West Virginia schools.

One of the newest dogs in the program, Malfoy, is already making a big impression on students like third-grader Cowen Perry.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him like every single day and every single year,” he said.

Malfoy is at the school for more than just cheering up students.

Community In-Schools Coordinator Macalla Artist and School Counselor Kim Picklesimer said as a therapy dog, Malfoy brings a lot to the table.

“We have a lot of students here who have experienced trauma or have been exposed to things that a lot of people can’t even imagine,” Artist said. “So just having him here really brings comfort and joy.”

“Sometimes when you get kids out of class and are coming to talk about serious things that are going on in their lives, it’s just a nerve-wracking thing for them,” Picklesimer said. “For them to be able to sit down with him and pet him it makes it easier for them to open up.”

Still just 10 months old, the plan is to grow Malfoy’s role as he gets more comfortable with students, eventually bring him to visit other schools and take him into the community.

