Secret Sandwich Society reopens almost three years after devastating fire

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - It’s been just shy of three years since a tragic fire closed the doors of the Secret Sandwich Society (SSS) in Fayetteville.

A year after the Nov. 5 accident, owner Lewis Rhinehart announced that they would be rebuilding in the restaurant’s original location and marked the summer of 2022 as the opening. However, the rebuild was challenging and took much longer than expected...

“We just had hurdle after hurdle after hurdle,” Rhinehart shared. “You know, there were times- there were some really dark times when I didn’t think we’d get open, but here we are.”

Secret Sandwich Society officially opened on September 27, and Rhinehart tells WVVA that his business has been filled with laughter and love every day for the last week.

“It’s really just amazing. The outpouring of support has been amazing. I mean, really [it] kind of has left me speechless.”

Pam McCune says she and her husband have been stopping at the restaurant for years as they travel from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Charlotte, North Carolina. McCune says they were devastated by the news of the fire, but when they heard their favorite road trip stop was back open, they knew they had to make time for lunch.

“The food, first of all, it’s very healthy,” she explained. “We know where it comes from. We like their whole style, everything about it. We have been waiting, and when people have been asking when is it opening, so when we saw that it was open, we arranged in our plans to make sure we were here.”

This love for the Secret Sandwich Society isn’t just coming from customers, though. Lauren Holley started working there when she was only 19 years old. The now 23-year-old says she spent the last three years waiting to come back home.”

“It’s not just necessarily a workplace, it’s more so like a family. You know, we all came in the day of the tragedy- the fire happened. We were all crying; we were all together; we all mourned together,” Holley recalled. “You know, that was my first job, and coming back, I’ve had a little more experience and stuff with other things, and it’s just- it’s back...We’re just ready to serve some sandwiches!”

While the new SSS building doesn’t have the one hundred years of charm that the original possessed, Rhinehart tells WVVA that this new location is bigger and better. During the rebuild, Rhinehart worked to fix the most prominent issues of parking and seating. He says there are now 32 parking spots (in addition to nearby street parking) and adds that nearly 200 guests can be seated at once.

SSS offers options for dine-in, to-go and even self-serve, and, yes, there are some new sandwiches and sides on the menu, but Rhinehart says he made sure to keep all the original sandwiches available as well.

Due to the high traffic in the restaurant since its opening, the SSS has not reconnected its phone line. All orders must be placed in person for the foreseeable future.

