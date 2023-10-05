Thousands experience Boscov’s early to help local charities

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The long-awaited arrival of the Meadowbrook Mall’s latest department store is here.

The grand opening for Boscov’s is Saturday, but customers got early access on Thursday, all while helping out local charities.

For just a $5 donation, thousands of customers got to be the first in our area to experience Boscov’s Department Store.

Meadowbrook Mall Spokesman Joe Bell said Thursday’s charity showed local shoppers Boscov’s commitment to the community.

“They’re getting great reception. We’re seeing lots of people coming out here to take advantage to find out what all Boscov’s is all about, and I think they’re pleased on what they find,” Bell said.

Around 180 local charities directly benefitted from the $5 donations.

Boscov’s is a family-owned department store with locations across the United States.

The Bridgeport location marks Boscov’s 50th store, the first in West Virginia.

CEO Jim Boscov says the business has adapted with changing times over the years, but the values and mission to their customer remains the same.

“I think we are trying very hard to hold on to those things that are the core ingredient of who we are. Offering value, offering selection, offering service. Which change some ways in how we deliver it.”

The opening of Boscov’s has been met with much fanfare, and this weekend’s events at the store include live music and entertainment, a parade, and a Saturday night fireworks display.

These aren’t the only things that Jim Boscov says sets them apart from other store.

He says the store’s 200+ employees provide customers a personable experience.

“When you go to Boscov’s, it’s a different expectation from when you go to other stores where you don’t expect to talk to anybody,” Boscov said. “I think that our coworkers, when I meet with them, I say ‘How many of you know your customers by name?’ and their hands go up. And I say ‘How many of your customers know you by name?’”

The festivities continue on Friday with Boscov’s Family Day, which will feature special vendors.

