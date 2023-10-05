United Way cooks up a Spice for Life

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties is holding an event that’s feeding visitors to better help feed the community.

The Spice of Life event is a tasting event that features a variety of local vendors who are serving up international dishes.

Tickets are $50 with proceeds from the events going towards the United Way’s Helpful Harvest Food program.

Co-Chair of Spice of Life, Nancy Walker, believes the event is not only for a great cause but also a chance to spice up your plate.

“Tasting plates of different kinds of cuisine, that maybe people aren’t as familiar with. We have the African café, Monarca, Mama K’s, just a wide variety of restaurants that are coming.”

With a 20% increase in the demand for food pantries, Walker and other officials hope the beautiful scenery of the Terrace inspire others to contribute to the cause.

“We feel like with a vendor like this, you don’t have to do a lot of table decorations or other things because it’s just so absolutely gorgeous. This has put more than $3 million into Monongalia and Preston Counties.”

While the food might be the main attraction, feeding the less fortunate of Monongalia and Preston Counties has been and continues to be the main goal.

“We bulk buy foods, and 42 food pantries in Monongalia and Preston counties can come and get those foods for free to distribute out to their clients. We are right now providing $40,000-50,000 a month, and it is serving over 10 thousand individuals.”

If you’re worried about what to bring, Walker insists for this event a smile, and the ability to have a good time is all that’s needed.

“I’m calling this a mix and mingle event, so I think it’ll be a lot of fun for any who want’s to come”

If you’re interested in donating or finding ways you can get involved, click here.

