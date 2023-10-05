U.S. Marshals continuing to search for fugitive in ‘planned’ shooting

Jamie Ray Jones, 30, is wanted on attempted murder and kidnapping charges.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV/WTAP) - The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help identifying a fugitive.

He is a suspect in a planned and targeted shooting that injured one person on April 27 in Fairmont.

Prior Coverage: Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired in Fairmont

The Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Jones was last seen on July 5 in Morgantown, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He is the suspected driver of a car that crashed into several cars on July 5 in Morgantown.

Prior Coverage: U.S. Marshals searching for man wanted in connection to planned shooting

According to law enforcement, Jones has a history involving weapons, violent tendencies, and fleeing.

“Mr. Jones has demonstrated that he is a clear danger to the community, and we need to find him as soon as possible before anyone else gets hurt,” said Terry Moore, acting U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of West Virginia.  “Our hope is that the offer of a $5,000 reward will be an incentive for someone who knows something to come forward and help us get Mr. Jones into custody.”

Jones was also indicted this week in connection to the “planned” shooting.

Prior Coverage: 3 indicted in connection to ‘planned’ Fairmont shooting

Anyone with information regarding Jones’s whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 304-623-0486 or 1-888-869-4589 (24-hour tip line).

Information may also be submitted via the U.S. Marshals Tips App.

