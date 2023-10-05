Victim of WVU Medicine Data Breach Speaks Out

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) -

Last month a data breach occurred through a third-party vendor of WVU Medicine called Nuance Communications.

One victim of this breach reached out to 5 news saying he received a letter from nuance notifying him that his personal information was affected.

I sat down with him to understand what happened.

“Well two weeks ago my wife and I received a letter from nuance that our information had been hacked. Um everything except our social security number and financial information.”

Including his name, number, address and birthday.

He received a scam call from a man allegedly saying he was from publishers clearing house, saying he won a prize.

Knowing his information was breached, he began to connect the dots.

“When I first received the call I didn’t put two and two together but when he knew my birthday and my address, then it clicked. That this goes back to nuance and the data breach.”

Which led him to reach out to nuance communications directly to get some answers.

“Well I called and got a hold of a lady from nuance and they picked up the phone right away, I didn’t have to wait. I told her what had happened and she said do you have a question about the letter? I said no, I know about the letter but I want to know what you all are going to do to protect our information. Because its clearly out there and you’re the reason its out there.”

I reached out to nuance communications but did not receive a comment by the time of this broadcast.

When asked what he would say to WVU medicine and nuance about the breach jeff said:

“What are y’all gonna do to protect my information, I mean you’re telling me that the onus is on me to do it when it wasn’t my mistake that my information is out there its your mistake. So who’s going to step up to the plate and take care of this”

I reached out to WVU for a statement on the breach and a spokesperson said:

“A data breach occurred through a vendor of WVU Medicine, Nuance Communications. Nuance has set up a dedicated toll free line to answer any questions about the incident and those affected by the breach should call 1-888-988-0380.”

