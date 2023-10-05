You’ll have to wait a long time to see the next eclipse after Oct. 14

The annular, or "ring of fire," solar eclipse will be visible on Oct. 14.
The annular, or "ring of fire," solar eclipse will be visible on Oct. 14.(JAXA/NASA, CNN Chile)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – After the upcoming solar eclipse in mid-October, the next one won’t appear again until 2046.

The annular, or “ring of fire,” eclipse occurs when the moon is in front of the sun, creating a circle of light with darkness in the middle.

NASA said the Oct. 14 eclipse will be visible in all continental states, including Alaska.

The eclipse starts just after 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct 14, and will last a few minutes in each location.

Remember not to look up at the sun, even during the phenomenon.

You can look at it with certified eclipse glasses or special camera and telescope lenses.

Another option is to watch it streaming on NASA’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman from St. Marys had a unique experience with one of her favorite artists.
Ed Sheeran Records Song In Native St. Marys Fans’ Home
FILE PHOTO of a HealthNet helicopter
HealthNet responds to multi-car crash on Route 50
Jerry Pifer
Man charged with malicious assault after altercation at car wash
Police ID victim of fatal auto-pedestrian accident in Wallace
File photo of money: State Treasurer Riley Moore announced Monday morning that checks totaling...
More than $3.7 million mailed to 3,300 West Virginians

Latest News

FILE - An ARC Automotive, Inc. manufacturing facility is seen Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in...
US government seems ready to order a recall of millions of air bag inflators for safety concerns
Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom during a lunch...
Donald Trump may visit the Capitol to address Republicans as they pick a new speaker, AP sources say
The display at the home on Sanford Street will be played on Friday and Saturday nights for...
Bystanders call 911 on fiery Halloween display
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year