Bridgeport accepting applications for police officers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is now accepting applications for police officers.

The BPD says applications are due on Oct. 27 at 4 p.m.

Once applications are received, applicants will take the physical agility test on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 8 a.m. or on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 5 p.m.

After the physical agility test, the written test will be administered on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.

According to the BPD, applicants must be a U.S. Citizen, at least 18 years old and possess a West Virginia driver’s license.

Some of the benefits include a non-certified starting salary of $46,664.80 and a certified starting salary of $49,464.48, take home cruiser policy, several specialized units, and facial hair and tattoos being permitted.

Applications can be accessed here or picked up at 515 W. Main St. in Bridgeport.

For additional information, contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 304-842-8260.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.