Bridgeport Farmers Market wrapping up outdoor season this weekend

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2023 outdoor season for the Bridgeport Farmers Market will conclude on Sunday.

The Farmers Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Charles Pointe location.

With cooler temperatures expected on Sunday there will be plenty of hot coffee and tea available as well as items that have helped make it another successful season such as local produce, farm raised meats, farm fresh eggs, plants & flowers, local honey, baked goods, apple cider doughnuts, kettle corn, artisan products, hot & delicious food from local chefs, personalized poems from market poets and local musicians.

Many of the vendors will still be offering their goods throughout the offseason. Information about each vendor can be found here.

