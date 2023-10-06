Bridgeport Farmers Market wrapping up outdoor season this weekend

Opening day of the Bridgeport Farmers Market in 2022.
Opening day of the Bridgeport Farmers Market in 2022.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2023 outdoor season for the Bridgeport Farmers Market will conclude on Sunday.

The Farmers Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Charles Pointe location.

With cooler temperatures expected on Sunday there will be plenty of hot coffee and tea available as well as items that have helped make it another successful season such as local produce, farm raised meats, farm fresh eggs, plants & flowers, local honey, baked goods, apple cider doughnuts, kettle corn, artisan products, hot & delicious food from local chefs, personalized poems from market poets and local musicians.

Many of the vendors will still be offering their goods throughout the offseason. Information about each vendor can be found here.

Click here for more information on the Farmers Market.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman from St. Marys had a unique experience with one of her favorite artists.
Ed Sheeran Records Song In Native St. Marys Fans’ Home
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
HealthNet responds to ‘workplace accident’ involving semi-truck rollover
Crews were dispatched to the crash at around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday in Philippi, according to...
Crews respond to accident involving train in Philippi
Harrison County 911 officials have confirmed a suspicious package on Johnson Avenue Thursday...
WATCH: Officers destroy ‘suspicious package’ in Bridgeport
(L-R) Christopher Hamrick, Timothy Ruble, and Joshua Curtis
3 charged after drugs found at Lewis County home during search warrant

Latest News

Barry Car Show
Calvary Chapel Morgantown hosts the Arise Car Show
File photo of Jenkins Ford in Buckhannon from Dec. 3, 2019.
Jenkins Ford holding car show to benefit Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Network
Retro Skate in Fairmont
Retro Skate holds ribbon cutting ahead of grand opening in Fairmont
Major delays expected on I-79 in Marion County next week